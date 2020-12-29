Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to receiving 2020 Fight of the Year honors

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has reacted to receiving Fight of the Year honors at the 2020 World MMA Awards.

Jedrzejczyk received this honor for her part in a fight with UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. The pair met in the co-main event of UFC 248 in March, with Zhang’s title on the line. While Jedrzejczyk ultimately came up short in the matchup, there were no real losers in the fight, as the two women left everything they had in the Octagon.

While there have been some incredible fights since Jedrzejczyk and Zhang’s March war, it was not particularly surprising when the pair received Fight of the Year honors.

Nonetheless, Jedrzejczyk seems quite proud of what she accomplished in the cage with Zhang. She reacted to her receipt of this reward on Instagram.

“The price of being one of the best🏆 Thank you all for the FIGHT OF THE YEAR FIGHTERS ONLY AWARD.🙏🏼🔥 Much more to come.💥 Haven’t said the last word yet.✊🏼 It’s an honor to share the octagon with such warriors.🙏🏼 Pleasure to put on hell of fights, performances and shows for you guys every time I step into the octagon.😎 Onto the next one.✊🏼✨ Remember to dream big and chase it.🌟”

Zhang was also quick to react to her fight with Jedrzejczyk being crowned Fight of the Year. See what the champion had to say below:

“There were many great battles this past year and I am happy that everyone enjoyed the contest that Jedrzejczyk and I had. She is a true master and her will and fighting spirit is admirable. Congratulations to you as well JJ, it was an honor to share the octagon as well as this award with you. My hope is that the world will heal and I will be able to test myself against other masters in the octagon many times in the coming year. It is important to recognize that there is a team of people that help me to be the best I can be.”

