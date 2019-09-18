Jeremy Stephens has violent plans for Yair Rodriguez

Jeremy Stephens will look to get back into the win column when he takes Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Mexico City on Saturday.

Although he is going into hostile territory to fight the Mexican in Rodriguez, Stephens isn’t worried about that. Instead, he believes his experience will be too much for the 26-year-old as he will embarrass him.

“He’s a kid,” Stephens said to MMA Junkie. “He’s a chamaco and I’m a man. I fight like a man. I don’t run. I’m here to whoop his ass. I’m here to embarrass him and outpoint him every single step of the way.”

Part of the reason why Jeremy Stephens is so confident is he believes his skillset will be too much. He knows he will have the wrestling advantage and plans on using that to give Rodriguez flashbacks to his Frankie Edgar loss.

“Yair can’t f**king wrestle for s**t,” Stephens said. “He’s in trouble. I’m going to slam him on his head and cut him open. He thinks Frankie Edgar swole his eye? Wait until I cut him open.”

Not only does Jeremy Stephens plan on cutting him open, but he also has bad, violent intentions for Yair Rodriguez.

“It took Yair a week and a half to even sign the contract,” Stephens said. “You know him about them contracts. Boy, he’s always ducked, dodged, dipped, and dipping and dodging again. They told him and I immediately accepted. I wanted to be in the altitude, I wanted to come down here. I know the type of fans and everything they bring.

“It’s a new journey and experience and I embrace it. I’m enjoying every minute,” he added. “I’m relaxed, cool as a cucumber, and I can’t wait to put his brains into the canvas Saturday night.”

Who do you think will win the fight between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens at UFC Mexico City?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.