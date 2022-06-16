Irene Aldana eyeing title fight against the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2: “I’m ready”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Irene Aldana believes it’s her turn to get a title shot.

Later this year, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are set to meet in a rematch for the women’s bantamweight title. Their first outing at UFC 269 last December, saw ‘The Lioness’ submitted in the second round. The bout was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

With the two now set to run it back next month at UFC 277, Irene Aldana is ready to throw her name into the mix to face the winner. The 34-year-old was last seen in the cage at UFC 264 last July, where she knocked out Yana Kunitskaya. While a solid win, she did miss weight for the contest.

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Irene Aldana expressed her want to get a title shot. The Mexico-native stated that she would take another fight if the UFC requested. However, Aldana also seemed dismayed at the idea of having to wait long for a title opportunity.

“I’m ready if the opportunity to fight for the belt comes. I think I’m capable of taking that fight now. If tomorrow I get offered a fight for the belt, I would accept that fight. I feel ready. I feel I can build a camp for a title fight. Physically and mentally, I’m ready for that. I just don’t know what plans the UFC has. I don’t know if they want to put me against someone else before that opportunity.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Irene Aldana continued, “I don’t want to sit around and wait, but if that’s what needs to be done and the UFC asks me to wait, I’ll wait. I’ll also take a fight, no problem, if the UFC wants it. The idea is also to get more experience. I know every time I fight, every time I do a camp, that gets me more prepared for the title. But we’ll see, I think a lot will be determined once we see the rematch [between Pena and Nunes].”

