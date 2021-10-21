Jan Blachowicz trashes “coward and quitter” Corey Anderson following recent comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz trashed “coward and quitter” Corey Anderson following the recent comments that he made.

Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 last weekend and, following his win, he said that he’s the best light heavyweight in the world right now. Blachowicz, however, vehemently disagrees with that assertion. The Pole is the UFC light heavyweight champion and just last February he knocked out Anderson in a devastating fashion. Although Anderson does have a previous win over Blachowicz from UFC 191 in 2015, the recent KO win by Blachowicz seems to indicate that, right now, he is the superior light heavyweight.

Anderson, however, believes that he is the best light heavyweight in the game, and Blachowicz is having none of that. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Blachowicz fired back at Anderson for his recent comments. As far as Blachowicz goes, Anderson is a “coward and quitter” and is only talking smack to Blachowicz because he is fighting for Bellator now.

“I just want to put him to the ground, again. The difference between me and him is when I lost the fight, I don’t quit, because I’m not a quitter. He lost the fight and he quit. He let it go. Maybe the pressure was too big for him, and he went somewhere else, to the second league, and now he’s talking, or barking. C’mon, I don’t understand that. Why doesn’t he stay in the UFC? He can renegotiate everything right now, money and stuff like this. No, he’s just a coward and quitter. That’s why he’s doing this. Now he’s safe over there, because I’m not over there. I think that’s why he started barking,” Blachowicz said.

