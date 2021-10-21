UFC superstar Conor McGregor “is dangerous” and “needs to be stopped,” says Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti following their recent incident.

McGregor allegedly attacked Facchinetti during a party in Rome, Italy over the weekend. According to Facchinetti, he was having a good time at the party with McGregor when the Irishman attacked him out of nowhere, breaking his nose. Facchinetti says that McGregor decided to attack him when he and his group of friends told him they wanted to leave.

According to Facchinetti, he suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the incident. That’s why he decided to press charges after he discussed the incident with his wife and friends. Speaking to CNN, Facchinetti confirmed that he is suing “Notorious” and he offered the following comment about McGregor: “He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped.”

Facchinetti said that the hotel where the incident took place should have closed-circuit television security cameras that should have caught the incident. A spokesperson for the St. Regis Rome, the hotel where the incident allegedly occurred, confirmed that there is an investigation taking place and that they will offer their full support to police officials.

“We continue to offer the police our full support in their investigation, and have shared all available CCTV with them,” they said.

It will be interesting to see what happens with McGregor following this latest incident. When speaking to reporters following the Contender Series this week, UFC president Dana White said that he doesn’t know enough about the situation in order to comment. That being said, it appears as though this is a very serious situation now that the police and lawyers have gotten involved in what happened.

What do you think is going to happen to Conor McGregor following this latest incident with Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti?