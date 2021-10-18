Corey Anderson fires back at Jan Blachowicz, reminds him that “I left you looking like elephant man”

Corey Anderson fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, reminding him that “I left you looking like elephant man.”

Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 this past Saturday night to emerge as one of the top title contenders at 205lbs in Bellator. In 2022, Anderson will get the chance to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and for a $1 million grand prize. However, even though he hasn’t yet run through the whole bracket, Anderson is feeling very confident these days, and after knocking Bader out at Bellator 268, he said that he feels like he’s the best light heavyweight in the world these days. Blachowicz heard those comments and fired back at Anderson, reminding him that they fought just last February and it was the Pole who got the big victory when he knocked Anderson out.

While Blachowicz may have won the rematch last year, Anderson wants Blachowicz to remember that these two fought at UFC 191 back in 2015, and it was Anderson who won a unanimous decision that night. After hearing Blachowicz criticize him for calling himself the world’s best light heavyweight, Anderson fired back at the UFC champion for his comments.

🤣🤣🤣 Let's not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted "I need to go home and rethink my career". Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) but I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that. https://t.co/q5kSRUVt48 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 18, 2021

Blachowicz returns to the UFC later this month when he fights Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267. As for Anderson, he will fight Nemkov next year for the Bellator belt.

