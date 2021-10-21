Ike Villanueva confident he will KO Nick Negumereanu to prove he’s ‘no stepping stone’

Ike Villanueva wanted to fight again this year and he gets his wish as he will face Nick Negumereanu at UFC Vegas 41 on Saturday.

Villanueva is coming off a TKO loss to Marcin Prachnio back in June. He will now face Negumereanu who picked up his first UFC win last time out. For Villanueva, he’s eager to get back in there and show off his improvements.

“I was hoping for November, December, and I got the call for this fight. Let’s go,” Villanueva said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been fighting short notice plenty of times but I still had plenty of time to get ready. I’m excited for it and ready to put on a show.”

Against Negumereanu, Villanueva is excited about the matchup He says this reminds him of a movie where he is the old veteran and the young guy is trying to make a name off him. However, he has made it clear he won’t let that happen.

“I’m ready to bounce back, and this is a good fight to bounce back too. I like this guy, he has a good record and it motivates me to keep on pushing,” Villanueva said. “This is that Rocky vs. the young Tommy Gunn, I’m excited for that. He’s a young hungry fighter, but I’m no stepping stone, so I’ll meet you in the middle of the cage.”

In the fight, Ike Villanueva knows Nick Negumereanu wants to take him down as he won’t want to stand with him. The Texan is confident he will stuff the takedown and will eventually find his right hand to pick up the KO win.

“I just have to be patient, I can’t rush anything as if you rush in, he’ll get the body lock and take you done. He wants me to come in there and make it easy for him. I plan to frustrate him, get in his head. We will capitalize and I will find that right hand to get the KO. My hand speed will be too much for him,” Villanueva concluded.

