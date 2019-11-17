Jan Blachowicz responds after Derek Brunson suggests he put his daughter to sleep

UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz responded to Derek Brunson after the middleweight posted a funny picture of his daughter sleeping.

Blachowicz defeated Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza via split decision in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The fight was not very entertaining and was panned by fans, media, and fighters online for its lack of action, with many calling it a boring fight.

After the event was over, Brunson took to his social media to post a picture of his daughter sleeping, insinuating the lack of action caused her to fall asleep. Blachowicz saw Brunson’s post and shared a funny reply to him on his Twitter. Check it out below.

“Everything for kids, man”

It’s nice to see Blachowicz see the humor in Brunson’s photo and not get upset at him for the tweet. In return, Brunson replied to Blachowicz’s message and gave him props for pulling off the split decision over Souza.

“A lot of strategy and jocking for position there . Good job leaving a lasting impression . Congrats !”

The win over Souza gives Blachowicz a two-fight win streak with back-to-back victories over two former Strikeforce middleweight champions in Luke Rockhold and Souza over his last two fights. He’s won six of his last seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that stretch a TKO defeat to top contender Thiago Santos. Blachowicz’s overall record inside the Octagon improved to 8-5 after this win over Souza.

Unfortunately for Blachowicz, he’s unlikely to get the title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones that he wants because the fight with Souza just wasn’t entertaining enough. Not to mention, because of Jones being booked to fight top contender Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 next February in Houston. Instead, Blachowicz seems likely to land a date against either Anthony Smith or Corey Anderson.

Do you agree with Derek Brunson that the Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza fight was boring?