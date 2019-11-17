MMA Community reacts to Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight 2 at BKFC 9

A rematch between former UFC fighters Artem Lobov and Jason Knight headlined tonight’s BKFC 9 event in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Lobov and Knight had originally collided on April 6 in the main event of BKFC 5, with ‘The Russian Hammer’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Artem Lobov would compete again at BKFC 6, where he defeated former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in a highly anticipated grudge match.

While Lobov went just 2-5 in seven fights under the UFC banner, he has since gone a perfect 2-0 with Bare Knuckle FC.

Meanwhile, Jason Knight was returning to action for the first time since his aforementioned initial loss to Lobov. ‘Hick Diaz’ was scheduled to take on UFC veteran Leonard Garcia in the main event of BKFC 7, but was forced to pull out of that fight due to injury.

Knight entered tonight’s BKFC 9 headliner on a four-fight skid.

Tonight’s rematch proved to be much different from the pairs first encounter. Knight was able to get the better of Lobov early and often this evening, and even managed to drop ‘The Russian Hammer’ in round two. The fight would eventually be called off in round five resulting in a TKO victory for the man known as ‘Hick Diaz’

Official BKFC 9 Result: Jason Knight def. Artem Lobov by TKO in Round 5

Check out how the MMA Community reacted to tonight’s BKFC 9 main event rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight below:

5th Round KO for you WINNER Jason Knight!#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/SQqFlXiY8d — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Still not clear on what happened there. #BKFC9 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) November 17, 2019

Jason Knight avenges his previous loss to Artem Lobov. https://t.co/qBYK4y4CyX — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 17, 2019

Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. Artem Lobov learnt today. #WinOrLearn #BKFC9 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) November 17, 2019

Lobov's corner called the fight off. Fighter safety first.

1-1 between lobov and Knight.#BKFC9 — 〽️ U N C H NEWS (@MUNCHmma) November 17, 2019

https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/119592552445276160

Mississippi Mean — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 17, 2019

“Artem Lobov! What a warrior. What a journey this has been mate. What a journey this is! You blow me away bro, from the world tours to the ultimate fighter to this! You deserve the world and more my brother! Congrats on another amazing fight! What a story! Brothers for life mate ❤️ Congrats to Jason Knight. Amazing warrior. Great fight.” – Conor McGregor wrote in an Instagram post.

Who would you like to see Jason Knight fight next following his TKO victory over Artem Lobov at tonight’s Bare Knuckle FC event in Mississippi? Is a trilogy bout in order? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 16, 2019