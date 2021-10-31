Jake Paul went out for Halloween dressed as UFC president Dana White (photos)

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul went out for Halloween dressed as UFC president Dana White, mocking White in the process.

Paul and White do not like each other, that much you can say. Paul has been on a crusade to improve fighter pay in combat sports, particularly in the UFC, while White has come out and said that Paul should mind his own business and stay out of the UFC’s finances. Paul has continued to try and take shots at White, who mostly ignores Paul when he does speak. On Saturday, Paul took to his social media to take another shot at White, this time mocking the UFC president by dressing up as him for Halloween. Take a look at the costume below.

Happy Halloween from Dana White and his hookers👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/ndzsPPpLdD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2021

In this particular instance, Paul is referring to a story that came out last year where White was the victim in a sex tape extortion case. In that particular case, White allegedly had sexual relations with a Las Vegas stripper in 2014, and the stripper’s boyfriend recorded the video. The news later came out to the public after White was named as the extortion victim in the sex-tape case. However, we haven’t heard much else about this since then.

For Paul, though, he made sure that White didn’t forget the incident and he dressed up as the UFC president for Halloween. It’s just the latest instance in this feud between Paul and White. Although Paul has become one of the biggest draws in combat sports, White has criticized him for beating up the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and not actually legitimate boxers. White will get his wish to see it happen when Paul fights Tommy Fury.

What do you think about this ongoing rivalry between Jake Paul and Dana White?