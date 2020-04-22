Jan Blachowicz clarifies on the “can’t wait to fist you” Tweet he sent Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz has clarified his “can’t wait to fist you” comment directed at Jon Jones.

Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion last fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. The closely contested bout went in favor of “Bones,” however, many spectators believed Reyes should have claimed the split decision victory. Both Reyes and Dana White have suggested an immediate rematch, but the champion has other plans.

Last week, Jones explained he is no longer interested in a rematch with Reyes and wants to fight “fresh meat” in the form of Jan Blachowicz.

Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some 🍒 in Poland, haven’t had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight?” Jones responded to talk of a Reyes rematch. “Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

The number four ranked light heavyweight Blachowicz eagerly responded to Jones’ call out. In his response, the Polish fighter’s choice of words raised eyebrows — for obvious reasons.

So, it's a date. Can't wait to fist you. 👊 https://t.co/HhwCFKPa9X — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 18, 2020

“So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you.”

Jones was unsurprisingly bewildered by the comment and responded to Blachowicz on Twitter.

“First of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone,” said Jones. “What a strange guy you are Jan.”

first of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are Jan https://t.co/GnvJr0m3aI — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

In an interview with Sherdog, Blachowicz clarified this comment.

“I’m going to use my fist to hit him in the face, maybe in the liver, but nothing more,” laughed Blachowicz.

Watch the Polish fighter’s hilarious reaction below.

Spoke with #4 @ufc light heavyweight @JanBlachowicz today, and I HAD to ask the title contender about his now infamous "can't wait to fist you" tweet to @JonnyBones lol. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/3l1LOm2Jyp — Jason Burgos (@CheapSeatsChat) April 21, 2020

Jan Blachowicz last fought in February, when he picked up a violent win over Corey Anderson, sealing the deal with a blistering right hand. He is currently riding a three-fight win streak. His last loss was to Jon Jone’s former opponent Thiago Santos in 2019.

Would you like to see Jon Jones fight Jan Blachowicz next, or face Dominick Reyes in a rematch? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/22/2020.