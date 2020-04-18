Jon Jones responds to Jan Blachowicz’s “Can’t wait to fist you” comment

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has his sights set on Jan Blachowicz, this despite cries for a immediate rematch with Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes met in the main event of UFC 247 this past February in Houston, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

With that said, many fans and analysts did not agree with the judges ruling in Jones most recent victory. Even UFC President Dana White admitted that he had scored the Jones vs. Reyes bout in favor of ‘The Devastator’.

While many assumed a immediate rematch would be booked due to the controversy, Jon Jones recently revealed that his next move will involve “popping cherries in Poland”.

After Reyes accused ‘Bones’ of trying to dodge another “dogfight”, Jones responded with the following statement on Twitter.

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

Jan Blachowicz was thrilled to hear that Jon Jones was eyeing him up as his next opponent. The Polish star responded with the following message, which has since been heavily scrutinized for obvious reasons.

“So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you.”

Jon Jones would reply to Blachowicz’s interesting choice of words with the following rebuttal.

“First of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are Jan.”

Blachowicz is coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February.

