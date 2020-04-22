Tyron Woodley throws shade at the UFC for protecting their “boogieman”

UFC welterweight contender Tyron Woodley has thrown shade at the promotion for protecting their “boogieman” Robbie Lawler.

Way back at UFC 201, Woodley finally made his way to the top of the division when he knocked Lawler out to win the UFC Welterweight Championship. He held the title for almost three years before dropping it to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in a one-sided fight.

Despite the UFC Espanol page posting highlights of Woodley’s win over Lawler, the man himself still wasn’t happy it wasn’t shared on the main UFC Twitter account.

Funny how @ufc wont put this on their official page. God forbid they show their boogie man getting his shut pushed in (pause) https://t.co/yfQsB08Ovt — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

Woodley has had a chip on his shoulder for what feels like forever now, to the point where many consider him to be one of the most polarizing UFC champions of all time. Between his impressive wins and his outspoken personality, nobody ever really knows what they’re going to get.

Woodley is clearly very eager to get back into the Octagon because, at the age of 38, time is running out on his ability to get back into the title picture. He’s had a few different fights get canceled or rearranged now, with one of them being a scheduled rematch with Lawler himself.

Woodley was most recently expected to return to the cage at UFC London on March 21, where he was matched up with streaking contender Leon Edwards in the main event. Regrettably, the entire card was canceled, and both men were left without a fight.

At present, Woodley is hoping to get on the newly constructed UFC 249 card, tentatively scheduled for May 9 in Florida.

