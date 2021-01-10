James Krause refutes claim that he broke the “bro code” with response to Diego Sanchez

UFC welterweights James Krause and Diego Sanchez seemingly agreed to fight after the Glory MMA head coach took a shot at Josh Fabia.

Fabia is Sanchez’s new coach and mentor, and has drawn scrutiny from several UFC fighters including the likes of Matt Serra a most recently James Krause.

Krause (28-8 MMA) had voiced his displeasure with Josh Fabia and his controversial style during a recent interview with James Lynch.

“What really bothers me is the coach that he has. Unfortunately, I think Diego is off the deep end a little bit and this dude is manipulative and taking advantage of him,” Krause told Line Movement. “This dude is a clown, Josh Fabia, or whatever the hell his name is. The dude is a joke. People like that in my opinion, I get so upset talking about it.”

Diego Sanchez was obviously not happy with James Krause dubbing his mentor a “clown”. As a result, ‘The Nightmare’ took to Instagram where he sent Krause a direct message challenging him to a fight.

“Hello, James,” Diego Sanchez said via DM. “Your a smart guy while mat’s smart anyway, you talk bad on my mentor? When you don’t know him? He’s actually a really amazing human being!

“I didn’t want to get all heated and say f*ck you!!! SO I WONT GO THERE it’s cool bro I know you don’t know! I’m gonna retire soon probably may maybe April. Maybe I can show you some of Joshua’s method in the octagon? If it’s not good timing we should train I’ll teach you some new shit. Breathe in your blessings.”

Screenshotting the DM he received from Sanchez, the Glory MMA head would respond with the following.

“1st round: @diegonightmaresanchezufc, 2nd round: @joshfabiaknowbody, 3rd round: Whoever else in this circus act can get it too. You said April or May, Diego. Come get this work.”

Following the online spat, some fight fans accused James Krause of violating the unwritten “bro code” regarding sharing DM’s.

The streaking welterweight responded to those claims with the following:

“First of all, there’s been a couple of people who said there’s bro code with not sharing DM’s,” Krause said to MMAFighting. “This wasn’t a f*cking conversation we had back and forth. I never shared the Buckley conversation because that was a back and forth dialogue. I didn’t share that, that’s bro code. There was no dialogue here. I said, ‘You can get it. Let’s go. Ask for it, I’m here.’ There was no dialogue. That was the end of it. Let’s go. I ain’t hard to find, man.”

Would you like to see the UFC book a welterweight bout between James Krause and Diego Sanchez next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!