Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti claims Conor McGregor attacked him in Rome

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti is claiming that UFC superstar Conor McGregor attacked him and broke his nose in a nightclub in Rome.

Facchinetti took to his social media to share a video of him showing off his wounds in an Instagram story, which he says is a result of McGregor attacking him at a nightclub in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when the UFC superstar attacked him out of nowhere. The DJ then shared a video of him showing his wounds and saying he plans on suing McGregor for attacking him and causing damage.

“At 2.30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor. The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends, and his bodyguards. He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous,” Facchinetti said (via MMAMania.com).

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

This is obviously not good news for McGregor, nor UFC president Dana White, who is already dealing with a number of fighters on the roster having legal issues as of late. Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the UFC will do with McGregor following this recent incident, but White will likely have a comment on it at some point. McGregor, meanwhile, has yet to comment, but he did recently share photos of himself enjoying his trip in Italy.

