Jon Jones says he wants to be the same size “if not bigger” than Francis Ngannou when they fight

Jon Jones is bulking up quite a bit for his potential heavyweight debut against Francis Ngannou.

Ever since Jones vacated the light heavyweight title, the plan was to move to heavyweight and he immediately began to bulk up. He has been posting training photos and videos of him transforming his body and according to “Bones” he says he wants to be bigger than Ngannou when they fight.

“Right now, we’re just training. We’re training and just focusing on things we can control, which is being in the best shape and I think me just getting in shape sells the fight even more. People want to see two titans and Francis is already a titan and I’m trying to become a titan. I want to look like a titan,” Jones said to Fight Hype. “I want to be the same size as this guy if not bigger when we get out there. I’ve got a lot of work to do. Hopefully, the fight happens. We’ve just got to stay focused, stay training, and see what the UFC is going to do on their part.”

Although Jon Jones doesn’t have a fight date, he says he likes training heavy. And, the way he’s training he’s not getting burnt out. He also believes heavyweight is where he was supposed to be the entire time.

“It feels awesome to train heavy. Good to eat whatever I want, obviously I’m on a great diet right now but get to eat tons of food, a lot of rest,” Jones said. “Right now, I’m just living like a total athlete. I’m excited to compete at my full potential going in there without a weight cut. I have two brothers that are really big boys and I feel like this is the guy I was supposed to be the whole time.”

