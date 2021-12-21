Oscar De La Hoya disputes Dana White’s claims about promoting, offers Khabib Nurmagomedov a different perspective

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and UFC President Dana White don’t see eye to eye on many things, including promoting.

White recently issued a warning to his former star Khabib Nurmagomedov about the struggles of being a fight promoter.

Nurmagomedov is of course attempting to carve out his own path in the crowded mixed martial arts space with his promotion ’Eagle FC’.

When asked about Khabib’s new venture the UFC boss cast the following words of warning.

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all,” White said. “He’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side. It’s not as fun as it seems. He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know.”

Dana White continued:

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice. But I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

Former boxing champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya obviously came across White’s warning to Khabib and proceeded to offer ‘The Eagle’ a different perspective based on his own experiences.

“@TeamKhabib I’ve been a promoter in boxing for 20 years and promoted all the best including Mayweather Pacquiao Canelo. It’s not complicated you go and do your thing, MMA fighters deserve to get payed fairly. I’m in your corner.” – Oscar De La Hoya messaged Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

‘The Golden Boy’ and Dana White have a storied rivalry, so it is not surprising to see De La Hoya contradict the UFC President.

White has publicly shared his utter disdain for the boxing legend on frequent occasions (see more on that here). That trash talk culminated with Oscar challenging Dana to a fight which for obvious reasons never came to fruition.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will be successful in his new venture with ‘Eagle FC’? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!