Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor trilogy is “for sure going to happen at some point”

Nate Diaz believes a trilogy with Conor McGregor will indeed happen.

Diaz and McGregor originally fought at UFC 196, as the Stockton native replaced Rafael dos Anjos on short notice. Diaz went on to shock the world as he submitted the Irishman. The pair would later have their rematch at UFC 202, with McGregor winning a decision in a back-and-forth war.

Ever since the rematch, many fans have called for a trilogy but the bout hasn’t come to fruition. Now, with Nate Diaz set to fight out his UFC contract at UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev, many think the trilogy with Conor McGregor will never happen. Yet, Diaz says that isn’t the case as he believes it will happen at some point.

“The timing’s not on right now,” Diaz said to Inside Fighting. “We’ll worry about that later. It’s for sure going to happen at some point.”

Diaz later said he believes McGregor needs to get back to fighting for the trilogy to happen.

“Yeah, at some point. He needs to get back on what he’s got to do, whatever that is. It’s like, when we match up, we’re going to match up. But we ain’t going nowhere,” Diaz added.

With Nate Diaz fighting out his UFC contract on Saturday, whether or not the trilogy with Conor McGregor would happen in the UFC is uncertain. However, he says no matter what is next, Real Fight Inc., his new fight promotion will be involved from here on out.

“Whatever with it or whatever I’m going to do, Real Fight Inc. is going to be involved,” Diaz said.

Nate Diaz is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards back in June and prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. As for Conor McGregor, he’s still recovering from a broken leg and is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier.

Do you think Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor will have their trilogy?