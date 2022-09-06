Khamzat Chimaev discusses who he would like to see Nate Diaz fight next after UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is discussing who he would like to see Nate Diaz fight next after UFC 279.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event this Saturday, September 10th at UFC 279.

Diaz has not fought in the Octagon since his loss to Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in June of 2021 at UFC 263. The 37 year old Californian has one last fight on his current UFC contract and will play it out this coming weekend in Las Vegas.

Chimaev, 28, is looking to make his record 12-0 on Saturday night, his last victory was against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

The Chechen-born Swede is expected by many to dominate and finish fan favorite Nate Diaz when the two battle it out this weekend.

Chimaev was interviewed by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, and was asked about Diaz’s lengthy career and the McGregor vs Diaz feud. ‘Borz’ admitted that he was a fan of both fighters at the time and went on to say who he thought Diaz should fight next – post UFC 279 (h/t MMANews):

“I was 50/50. I liked them both at the time. Both guys were fun. I watched like, press conference, everything. It was a cool fight. I watched the second fight as well, that was nice as well.”

Continuing Khamzat Chimaev said:

“I wanna see one more fight with these guys. After my fight, maybe Diaz and Conor are gonna fight.”

Diaz and McGregor (22-6 MMA) did meet in the Octagon with back to back fights back in 2016. UFC 196 saw Diaz defeat McGregor in round 2. The follow-up fight at UFC 202 saw the Irishman victorious by majority decision.

Do you agree with Khamzat Chimaev and would you like to see a Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor trilogy fight?

