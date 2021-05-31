Jake Paul opens as betting favorite over Tyron Woodley in boxing match

Jake Paul is the betting favorite for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.

On Monday evening, it was reported by The Athletic that Paul and Woodley have agreed to face one another at a date TBD. The fight will be officially made Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. EST according to Paul, with them facing off in Miami on Friday.

Although it’s not clear when Paul and Woodley will fight, or what weight they will compete at. However, oddsmakers opened odds and they have the brash YouTuber as a slight favorite.

Jake Paul (-155)

Jake Paul opened as a -155 favorite. Meaning, you would need to bet $155 to win $100 if the YouTuber turned boxer gets his hand raised. Woodley, meanwhile, opened as a $125 underdog. So, if you like the dog a $100 bet would bet you guys $125 if the former UFC champ gets the job done.

It’s an intriguing matchup and no doubt Paul’s toughest of his career. If he beats Woodley, many would start to consider him a legit fighter.

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer. He’s coming off a KO win over Ben Askren in April who is a close friend of Woodley. He also knocked out Nate Robinson in the second round and TKO’d YouTuber, AnEsonGib in the first. Since he beat Robinson, and especially after he knocked out Askren, several fighters called him out and Woodley will be the one to face him next.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a four-fight losing skid and coming off a submission loss to Vicente Luque. Prior to that, he lost by TKO due to an injury to Colby Covington and decision loss to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his belt. However, he has legit KO power as evidence by his KO win over Robbie Lawler to win the belt. He also had a dust-up with Paul and his team in the locker room before the Askren fight so it makes sense for the bout to come to fruition.

Who do you think wins, Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley?