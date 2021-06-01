Ali Abdelaziz claims Chael Sonnen is facing Jake Paul next, not Tyron Woodley, ‘Winner is going to take on Mike Tyson’

Anything Jake Paul-related practically guarantees shenanigans. After his next fight announcement today, Ali Abdelaziz provided even more.

The news came out Monday that Paul will have his fourth career pro boxing match. To the surprise of no one, it was yet again a non-boxer revealed as his would-be opponent.

Expected to face the 3-0 Paul is a former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The fight’s date is currently unknown but a Friday announcement and faceoff is reportedly taking place in Miami on Friday.

However, prominent MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has now come out to claim that all the “rumors” aren’t true at all. Instead, Paul will face former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen, according to the Dominance MMA head.

Oh, Abdelaziz also threw in the slight detail that the match would set the winner up to face none other than Mike Tyson. Sonnen in typical fashion offered up a quick response.

I’ll beat Iron Mike, Jake Paul and T wood all in the same night with any rules they want. I’m in Ali. https://t.co/M01OQLBHnJ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 1, 2021

“The rumors are not true in fact Jake Paul’s next fight is going to be against @ChaelSonnen and the winner is going to take on iron Mike Tyson,” Abdelaziz tweeted. “Nobody has better knowledge of these negotiations than me and I’m telling you everything.”

“I’ll beat Iron Mike, Jake Paul and T wood all in the same night with any rules they want,” Sonnen quote tweeted. “I’m in Ali.”

The now-44-year-old Sonnen (31-17-1) retired in June 2019 after back-to-back TKO losses to the likes of Fedor Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida. “The American Gangster” dabbled in the grappling world toward the end of his fight career but has held to his word as a non-combatant since retiring.

As for Tyson, 54, he had his first boxing match of any kind in 15 years when squaring off with Roy Jones Jr. for a November 2020 exhibition.