Conor McGregor challenges Artem Lobov to a fight at SBG after lawsuit: “We’ll fight for the whole lot”

Conor McGregor is hoping to fight Artem Lobov following his teammate filing a lawsuit against him.

Recently, it was reported that Lobov was suing McGregor for millions alleging that he was pivotal in developing McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. Lobov reportedly had an agreement that entitles him to five percent of the money McGregor made from the sale.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Lobov’s attorney, Dermot McNamara said. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

The news did not sit well with Conor McGregor who then blasted Artem Lobov for being a rat. After he sent several tweets about Lobov, the Irishman took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that his teammate is now suing him for defamation.

After McGregor ripped Lobov for that, he offered the Russian a deal to fight him at their gym.

“This is a call out to Artem the fanny, fairy pad Lobov. I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde, and we’ll fight for the whole lot, we’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through, having lawyers messaging me about defamation and all this suing and all. You’re a little fairy, you’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you at SBG Concorde tonight, 10:30 p.m. And I’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this f*****g call out, yeah, you little blouse,” McGregor said.

As of right now, Artem Lobov has yet to respond to Conor McGregor’s callout of a fight at their gym. It also seems unlikely that will happen due to the fact this is a legal situation and lawyers are now involved.

For their careers, McGregor is still rehabbing his broken leg and has no timetable for his return. Lobov, meanwhile, retired from fighting following a TKO loss to Denys Berinchyk in a bare-knuckle fight.

What do you make of Conor McGregor wanting to fight Artem Lobov at the gym?