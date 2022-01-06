Jake Paul makes last ditch offer to Dana White: ‘I’m willing to reduce my ask’

Jake Paul has updated his offer to Dana White.

Paul, who has taken the boxing world by storm, recently took verbal shots at Dana White over how little he pays UFC fighters. He then decided to take the matters into his own hands and offered White a deal that would see him retire from boxing if the UFC boss improves fighter pay.

“Happy new year Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50k (it’s 12k currently)

2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

3. Provide long term health care to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with the UFC to fight weak chin Jorge Masvidal.”

Dana White then responded to Paul’s claim but didn’t mention fighter pay, instead he took shots at him and accused him of taking steroids once again. Now, with the days running out from Paul’s deal, he once again took to Twitter to update his offer.

Dana last day to accept my offer…you are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care. Deal? Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 6, 2022

It’s uncertain if White will respond to Paul’s update offer at this time. But, if history tells us anything, it’s unlikely the UFC boss will make minimum fighter pay $40k as it has been $10k or $12k for years now.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s updated offer to Dana White?