Chael Sonnen trolls Tito Ortiz after reports surface that the former UFC champion’s home was burglarized

Never one to let things slide, Chael Sonnen has put his trolling cap on to get at Tito Ortiz.

It’s no secret that Sonnen and Ortiz are not chummy. The two fought back in Jan. 2017. Ortiz finished Sonnen with a submission via rear-naked choke. There was a lot of trash talk going into the fight and Ortiz took it personally.

Ever since that fight, Sonnen has been trolling “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.” A rematch between the two never materialized as Sonnen is now retired and Ortiz ditched retirement but never returned to Bellator.

TMZ recently reported a burglary in the home of Ortiz is being investigated by police in Huntington Beach.

Sonnen decided to take this as an opportunity to roast Ortiz on Twitter.

Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz's house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs https://t.co/723Gy7mF1l — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 4, 2022

Ortiz recently confirmed to Helen Yee that he’ll be winding down his fighting career. He said he’d like to have a showdown with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, who still competes under the UFC banner.

“It’s never over. I think I made that mistake with UFC when I said, ‘I’ll never fight for the UFC ever again’. Now I think about it, that’d be an amazing last fight for myself and for Shogun Rua. I know Shogun has his last fight with the UFC, we’re in kind of the same era, so it’d be nice to see Tito Ortiz vs. Shogun. I’d like that,” (h/t MMANews).

UFC President Dana White dismissed the idea of bringing Tito Ortiz back to the UFC back in 2017 and he slammed Oscar De La Hoya for booking Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell 3 under Golden Boy Promotions.