VIDEO | Duane Ludwig breaks down Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone – Part 1: Open Stance Attack



We’re now days out from the UFC 246 main event, which will pit former two-division champion Conor McGregor against the UFC’s winningest fighter, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Given McGregor and Cerrone’s dangerous skillsets and shared predilections for jaw-dropping finishes, many fans are having a difficult time making a prediction for this matchup.

Duane Ludwig, a decorated former kickboxer and mixed martial artist, and the coach behind a host of top fighters, is here to help. In the video at the top of this post, Ludwig breaks down some of the nuances of this McGregor vs. Cerrone scrap.

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, on the other hand, is coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, and a submission win over Mike Perry in the welterweight division. Cerrone holds a host of UFC records and is 36-13 overall.

Having heard his technique breakdown from Duane Ludwig, who are you picking for the McGregor vs. Cerrone fight at UFC 246?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.