Israel Adesayna says ‘old’ Jon Jones is like a ‘suburban dad’

Israel Adesanya continues to take shots at rival Jon Jones as fans continue to clamor for a potential showdown between the two UFC champions.

While talk of a super fight has been rife for a while now, it only really intensified upon Adesanya dethroning Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. While there’s still been a touch of hesitation from both parties regarding when it’s going to happen, it certainly seems as if the fight will take place at some stage within the next few years – or potentially even sooner.

As opposed to avoiding the recent shots thrown in his direction by Jones, “The Last Stylebender” has taken it upon himself to have a little bit of fun with the UFC’s greatest ever light heavyweight star.

Even Twitter fingers require training pic.twitter.com/XA7iMuXyPq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 14, 2019

“You have to understand the culture of the internet. And [Jon Jones] doesn’t. He’s young [32] – he’s only, like, a year older than me – but he’s old. He’s like a suburban dad, which he is actually. So he doesn’t get it,” Adesanya told ESPN.

Jones has been competing at the highest level of mixed martial arts for well over a decade now, with the expectation being that he has at least a few more great years left in the tank. However, with someone like Adesanya rising up through the ranks, you’d have to imagine he will be cautious with how he picks and chooses his next few fights.

Both men seem to have a lot on their plate for the time being with defending their respective titles being the priority. “Bones” is expected to go head to head with Dominick Reyes, whereas Adesanya is eyeing up a potential clash with Yoel Romero after a Paulo Costa fight fell through due to Costa’s injury problems.

Will 2020 be the time for this rivalry to finally reach a climax? Only time will tell.

Who do you think would win a fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.