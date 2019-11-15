Joanna Jedrzejczyk will go to extreme lengths to fight Weili Zhang

UFC strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk is willing to do just about anything to get her hands on Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang.

The Chinese champ is coming off the back of her sensational first round title win over Jessica Andrade which made her the first ever champion to stem from China. Ever since then there have been many questions raised as to who her first title defense will be against, with a series of names being suggested.

Jedrzejczyk has been one of them, especially in the wake of her impressive victory over Michelle Waterson recently.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, the popular Pole had the following to say about a title shot.

“I signed an agreement before the fight with Michelle Waterson,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I knew that after I got the victory I was going to fight for the belt. This is what’s going to happen next, and I’m just waiting for the date and the location, and then we’re going to rock it.”

“Anywhere, anytime,” she added. “Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Warsaw, Toronto, it doesn’t matter where. For me, it doesn’t matter. I will make my way. Even if we have to take a canoe, I will make it to China and beat the s*** out of her.”

The former champion has never been one to hold her tongue, and she isn’t about to start now. The impressive rise of Weili Zhang has been well documented in the last few months after her big win, but the story of Jedrzejczyk attempting to win back the belt is arguably equally as intriguing.

There are still some questions as to how the likes of Rose Namajunas fit into this conversation, which makes sense, so it’ll be intriguing to see how the division ends up playing out.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.