Walt Harris tells Dr. Phil he believes his missing stepdaughter was potentially ‘set up’

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris recently appeared on the Dr. Phil show alongside his wife to discuss the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of his stepdaughter.

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on October 23, and after a week of no progress being made in the case, a breakthrough came with the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed who has been charged with kidnapping. A DNA test from blood found in the car of Blanchard matches her, although she has yet to be found.

Harris, alongside his family, has been pleading with the MMA community and beyond for more information on the incident which occurred in Auburn.

“There’s a lot of things that don’t make sense to us. It seems like it was actually set up and it was something that was planned,’’ Walt Harris said (via MMA Junkie).

“Personally, I feel that if it was a set-up, it was someone that knew Aniah and that knew her well and it’s someone that would be running with those type of people,’’ Angela Harris said.

The entire situation has been unfolding in the media for three weeks now, with the hope still being that Aniah will appear safe and sound. While the extended period of time since her last sighting is concerning, many are still rallying around the family, as you’d expect.

The investigation is still ongoing as we speak with officers working night and day to work out the location of Blanchard and what exactly transpired. The Dr. Phil interview certainly would’ve given the family the kind of national exposure that they need to really get the word out there, but regardless of that, the important thing is that the masses continue to try and do everything within their power to get her home safe and sound.

As always, we send our love and best wishes to Walt Harris and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/15/2019.