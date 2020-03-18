Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 248

So it turns out Jon Jones was watching March’s middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

Ten days ago in Las Vegas, ‘The Soldier of God’ took to the Octagon in hopes of handing the promotions reigning middleweight champion his first career loss.

Yoel Romero had entered the UFC 248 main event on a two-fight losing streak, suffering close decision setbacks to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker in his most recent efforts. Nonetheless, several pro fighters, including Jon Jones, had picked Romero to emerge victorious over Adesanya that night.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya was looking to improve his overall record to 19-0, this while throwing some shade in the face of the promotions current light heavyweight kingpin, ‘Bones’. ‘Stylebender’ had captured the UFC’s undisputed middleweight title at UFC 243 in October of 2019 by defeating Robert Whittaker by way of TKO. Since then, Adesanya has been trading shots on social media with the promotions reigning light heavyweight title holder Jon Jones, this while preparing for his bout with Romero.

The UFC 248 headliner failed to live up to the hype. Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya combined for just seven total strikes landed in the opening round and things never really got much better from there. Aside from the odd flurry, the event headliner failed to produce any real dramatic moments.

After twenty-five minutes of “action”, Israel Adesanya was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero by the judges in attendance.

The official result was Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Now, following the conclusion of the pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Jon Jones took to Instagram with the following message for Yoel Romero (via @Fight_Library):

“Bro you are a few years into stand up fighting and you stood with him for 25 minute straight. I thought you represented yourself and your team very well. Would’ve loved to seen you be more versatile, using your wrestling and grappling, that would’ve made the difference. You fought him where he was best at and was so close. Proud of you.”

What do you think of the comments from Jon Jones regarding the UFC 248 main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020