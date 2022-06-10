Israel Adesanya shares prediction for UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka

Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight title holder, has shared his prediction for Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

It will indeed be Teixeira (33-7 MMA) and Prochazka (28-3 MMA) battling it out in the cage in the light heavyweight event at UFC 275 this Saturday night, June 11th. The UFC event is taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Teixeira, 42, is coming to the Octagon with an impressive 6 wins in a row, the last being against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) at UFC 267 in October 2021. This will be the first title defense for Teixeira since he won the title back at UFC 267.

Prochazka, 29, comes equipped with a phenomenal 12 wins in a row, the latest being against Dominick Reyes in May of 2021.

Adesanya, speaking on his YouTube channel about their upcoming fight had this to say (h/t MMANews):

“One thing I like about people like Jiří is they just come out of nowhere and just take a whole new aspect of martial arts and immerse themselves in it and then we get to witness it and see the devastation. When it comes time to fight the striking is awkward, but it works for him he’s long, he’s rangy, fights hands down, good looks.”

Continuing Adesanya said:

“Glover’s much more intelligent with his striking, he is much more textbook, is much more disciplined too. Jiří’s much more expressive with striking and also they both come forward and fight so who can make the other person take more of a back step and will work.”

Finishing, Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for this Saturday’s light heavyweight bout:

“If I’m gonna bet I’m gonna go with Jiří, young, energy, tall, rangy, awkward, Glover’s had problems with them the past was why we fight because now we’re in the present. So he has to be patient.”

Adesanya, (22-1 MMA) ‘The Last Stylebender’, is preparing for his next fight against Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2nd of this year.

Are you in agreement with Israel Adesanya that Jiří will come out the victor?

