Israel Adesanya shares bold prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 273

By
Susan Cox
-
Israel Adesanya, Kevin Holland
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Israel Adesanya has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight.

It will be at UFC 273 this coming Saturday, April 9, 2022 that Chimaev (10-0 MMA) will enter the cage with Burns (20-4 MMA) for the much anticipated welterweight match-up.

Khamzat will be entering the Octagon with a perfect 10-0 record, hoping to make it ’11’ at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. ‘Borz’ is coming off a first round TKO victory over Li Jingliang in his most recent effort.

Meanwhile, ‘Durinho’ is coming off a win against Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) at UFC 264 in July 2021. Gilbert Burns, who initially fought at lightweight, has gone 5-1 since making the jump to 170lbs.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Israel Adesanya in talking about who he predicts will be the victor, recently commented on his YouTube channel (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I know Burns. He don’t play about it. He’s real. He’s really about this life. I’m glad that he’s up at welterweight now because he’s a lot more better at this weight class. Burns is good, but he gets hit. Everyone gets hit. And he’s got power on his punches. You know what, I’ll be rooting for Burns. I think he can get it done.”

Khamzat Chimaev Gilbert Burns
(via Zuffa LLC)

So there you have it ‘Stylebender’ believes that Burns will get it done and upset Chimaev on Saturday night, handing the Swede his first loss.

In speaking about his upcoming fight, Burns commented on the UFC Countdown:

“He’s 10-0 (Chimaev); super confident right now. And I know that because I’ve been there. I was 10-0 not long ago. I thought I was unbeatable until I faced a guy that was so much experienced than me. And I ended up getting my first loss. I know what he’s feeling. I believe in my resilience, and my experience, my jiu-jitsu, my striking; all that together, it’s going to be a rough night for Chimaev. We’ll put that hype to the test.”

The betting odds on UFC 273 are not sharing in Adesanya’s prediction. ‘Durinho’ is currently a + 400 underdog against ‘Borz’, who is currently a -600 favorite according to some betting outlets.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming match – will Chimaev continue his winning streak or will Burns get ‘er done.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Alex Volkanovski makes bold prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns
  2. Gilbert Burns eyes a “spectacular” finish of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 to earn a title shot
  3. Khamzat Chimaev says Gilbert Burns is “too slow, too weak” for him, plans to prove he’s “the best ever” at UFC 273
  4. Gilbert Burns says Kamaru Usman is helping him prepare for Khamzat Chimaev
  5. Daniel Cormier has high praise for Khamzat Chimaev but believes hanging out with Darren Till is a mistake