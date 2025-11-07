Israel Adesanya reveals how JDM can frustrate Islam Makhachev in UFC 322 title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 7, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev will fight at UFC 322

Israel Adesanya believes there’s a path for Jack Della Maddalena to give Islam Makhachev problems at UFC 322.

Maddalena is scheduled to put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Makhachev inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15. Makhachev was the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, but he vacated the gold in an effort to win a title in a second weight class.

Adesanya recently had a lengthy chat with Maddalena, which was recorded and posted on “The Last Stylebender’s” YouTube channel. During the chat, Adesanya explained to Maddalena how he’ll be able to frustrate Makhachev as the fight gets into deep waters (via MMAJunkie).

“Even if you have to give up your back to a granby roll and he tries to – because (Alexander Volkanovski) did the same thing as well, he was trying to be two moves or three moves ahead of Volk, but Volk was like four or five moves ahead,” Adesanya said. “Volk was using his one butterfly just to kick him off. The way you do it as well, the urgency. I just don’t think he’s going to be able to keep you down. …There’s going to be a point by the third or fourth takedown, maybe sixth takedown attempt, and he realizes, ‘Oh, sh*t, this guy isn’t staying down.'”

Adesanya admitted that he initially felt “JDM” being offered Makhachev was “disrespectful,” but he ended up understanding the magnitude of the fight. He also said UFC respects Makhachev enough to give him the opportunity to fight for another title.

Many believe Maddalena’s best bet would be to thwart Makhachev’s grappling enough to showcase his striking. “JDM” was able to pull that strategy off to take UFC welterweight title from Belal Muhammad back in May.

Stick with BJPenn.com for updates throughout fight week, as UFC 322 draws closer.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

