Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is to blame for UFC lightweight title holdup

Paddy Pimblett insists that Ilia Topuria is holding things up as far as the booking of his first UFC lightweight title defense is concerned.

Topuria hasn’t fought since June when he knocked Charles Oliveira out to become the 155-pound champion. Top lightweights Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, and Arman Tsarukyan were in attendance to watch the fight. “The Baddy” entered the Octagon following the main event and was shoved by Topuria before security intervened. The two have had beef brewing over the years.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Pimblett claimed that Topuria is dragging his feet when it comes to sharing the Octagon with him.

“Just want to get a fight,” Pimblett said. “All Ilia’s ever done is talk [expletive] about me, saying I’m [expletive], saying I don’t deserve to fight him. After his last fight, I got in the cage and he pushes me. Think it’s happening and now he’s stalling. He’s not saying yeah to the fight, he’s stalling. If I’m that [expletive], lad, why wouldn’t you just want to take an easy fight and beat me then? Step up. As [Mike] Tyson said, ‘Sign the contract, big boy.'”

There has been no official word on who “El Matador” will defend the UFC Lightweight Championship against. He’s been rumored to fight on UFC’s debut event for Paramount, and even Dana White has admitted he likes to idea. Still, fans await to hear what will ultimately be Topuria’s next fight.

Pimblett hasn’t seen action since decimating Michael Chandler in their UFC 314 bout back in April. “The Baddy” turned in a one-sided performance that led to a third-round TKO finish.

Gaethje has made it clear that he thinks he deserves the next crack at the lightweight gold. He’s even threatened to walk away from combat sports if he doesn’t get to fight Topuria next. As for Arman Tsarukyan, he has a fight booked against Dan Hooker in the UFC Qatar main event on Nov. 22.