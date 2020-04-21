Bookies have slashed odds for Conor McGregor to become the next President of Ireland

The betting odds for UFC star Conor McGregor to become the next President of Ireland have been slashed over the last few weeks.

McGregor has spent the last few weeks gaining quite a few plaudits from around the world as a result of his response to the coronavirus pandemic. After putting forward €1 million of his own money to buy medical equipment for hospitals around Ireland, it also appears as if his own nation is coming around to the controversial former champion, too.

In fact, McGregor is becoming so popular that sports book BoyleSports has slashed his odds of becoming the next President of Ireland from 500/1 down to 100/1.

As reported by Goss.ie, BoyleSports spokesperson Leon Blanche had the following to say on the matter.

“Conor McGregor is the latest celebrity to attract support for a stint in Áras an Uachtaráin.

“The Dubliner has being showing us his generous side supporting homeless families and our frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19,” he added.

“The UFC superstar is 100/1 from 500/1 to follow Michael D. Higgins as the next President of Ireland.”

Logically speaking this isn’t an idea that is likely to gain much traction, also because U2 frontman Bono is priced at 100/1 right alongside Conor McGregor. Still, history has taught us not to rule out the possibility of celebrities making their way into office — as Donald J. Trump was able to prove as recently as 2016.

McGregor’s past is something that will be hard for him to get over, but beyond that, he’ll probably just be happy to see a rise in his popularity over in Ireland. After all, it wasn’t too long ago that fans were starting to turn their back on him after the many controversies he was involved in.

Will Conor McGregor ever consider making a full-time move into politics? Only time will tell.