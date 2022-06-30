UFC standout Sean O’Malley believes he will always have haters: ““I could submit Khabib and people would be like ‘yeah but…’”

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes he’ll always have haters as he continues to rise up through the ranks of the bantamweight division.

Over the course of the last few years we’ve all seen Sean O’Malley emerge as one to watch at 135 pounds. While he’s had a few setbacks, including injuries and a defeat to Chito Vera, there’s no denying that O’Malley is one of the most intriguing characters in the entire UFC – and that he has some pretty substantial potential behind him as a big superstar down the line.

Alas, we all know that he’s a bit of a divisive figure and during his UFC 276 pre-fight press conference, he made it clear that he doesn’t think his haters are going to go away anytime soon.

“I could submit Khabib and people would be like ‘yeah but..’. They’d say something,” O’Malley said. “So I pay no attention to what the negative fans say, it doesn’t matter to me. Yes, I’ll go out there and finish Pedro but they’ll say ‘yeah but…’ so it doesn’t matter.”

Quotes via MMA News

Of all the divisions to try and reach the top in, bantamweight is certainly the most difficult alongside lightweight – which is why every single win O’Malley secures in the UFC should be respected.

This weekend, though, he has a tall task ahead of him when he goes head to head with MMA veteran Pedro Munhoz.

While he may be on a poor run of form, Munhoz has never been finished in his mixed martial arts career and always puts up a strong fight regardless of whether he wins or loses.

What do you think about the future of Sean O’Malley? Is he someone who should be viewed as a future champion in the UFC, or will he be more of a showcase fighter?