Dominick Reyes reacts to UFC Perth KO loss against Carlos Ulberg

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following a knockout loss this past Saturday.

Reyes was in a pivotal light heavyweight matchup with Carlos Ulberg in the UFC Perth headliner. The bout ended in the opening frame when Ulberg delivered a one-two combination that sent Reyes crashing to the canvas. Ulberg finished the fight via knockout and he figures to be in prime position to challenge the winner of the UFC 320 rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

As for Reyes, it’s a tough break. “The Devastator” had been enjoying a career resurgence after fighting his way out of a four-fight skid. Reyes got back on track with wins over Dustin Jacoby, Anthony Smith, and Nikita Krylov. He’ll need to go back to the drawing board after suffering his first defeat since 2022.

CARLOS ULBERG KNOCKS OUT DOMINICK REYES IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! WOOWWWW #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/9PP7faHXAD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025

In a post on his Instagram account, Reyes briefly addressed his loss to Ulberg.

“Congratulations to Carlos, just wasn’t my night. God is good always.”

Ulberg is hoping to serve as an emergency backup option for the UFC 320 main event title fight between Ankalaev and Pereira. During the UFC Perth post-fight presser, “Black Jag” explained why he’s eager to take on the role (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m here to break records,” Ulberg said. “This is what I want to do. From the top of my head, I don’t think anyone has fought a fight and then also the very next weekend fight for the title. That’s what I envision. That’s what I feel like can happen. So I put it in the air. I just want to be there. I just want to be there anyway first. But if they can make me the backup, that’d be awesome. If anyone falls out, I’m there. I’ll get the job done.”

