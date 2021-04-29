Glover Teixeira explains how he overcame obstacles to earn UFC title shot at age 41

UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira explained how he overcame obstacles in his career to earn a title shot at age 41.

Teixeira is 41 years old which makes him one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster in 2021. However, despite his age, he has been absolutely destroying everyone in his path, winning his last five fights in a row en route to getting a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in September at UFC 266. It’s incredible that Teixeira has now been in the UFC for nearly 10 years and yet remains fighting at such a high level despite many of his contemporaries falling off the map in recent years.

Speaking to AG Fight, Teixeira explained how he managed to overcome the obstacles in his career to fight back and earn a title shot at this point of his career. The last time we saw Teixeira fight for the belt was against Jon Jones in 2014, and he promises that he will make the most of this opportunity against Blachowicz.

“I always believed that I was going to get that belt, that I was going to get there. I lost to the guys who fought for the belt afterward like Anthony Johnson, (Alexander) Gustafsson. I hit the post several times and this fight with ‘Marreta’ was to remove that. He said to me, ‘This time, go.’ I managed to achieve this victory and always believing,” Teixeira said.

“The road was long, more than seven years, but I was there and saw the chance. I won’t say it was easy. Now we are here again. I sought this dream with joy. We are getting experience with life. We do so much wrong that one time we get it right. I am in a peaceful moment. I just want things to flow to do what I love.”

