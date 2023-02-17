Islam Makhachev wants Dan Hooker to be ‘held accountable’ for recent cheating accusations.

UFC 284 took place last Saturday, February 11th to a sold out crowd at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event was the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA). The unanimous decision victory was awarded to Makhachev.

Following the fight, UFC lightweight fighter, Dan Hooker took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message for Makachev:

“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia, hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t. He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win.”

“Islam is a cheat.”

‘The Hangman’, is both a friend and teammate of Volkanovski and also has a history with Makhachev. Hooker (22-12 MMA) vs Makhachev took place in October of 2021 at UFC 267 where it was Makhachev who came out the victor.

The controversy surrounding ‘I.V. Gate’ has overshadowed what was a great fight last Saturday night.

City Kickboxing Coach, Eugene Bareman, weighed in telling ‘The MMA Hour’:

“I advised (Dan Hooker) against even talking about it. Look, as you can see, that information has holes in it, that’s what I’m alluding to, but also there’s enough information there for to be like, ‘Eeeh…’ This is why Alex and the rest of the team are laughing because we’re like, something’s going on there, we just can’t reliably say what it is.”

Continuing Bareman said:

“It’s frustrating because the whole sport should be played on an even playing field. Then again, you can’t reliably say that Islam cheated, so I wouldn’t go out there and say that in the manner that Dan did. That’s just — I don’t think you can reliable say that. But something was going on there.”

Rizvan Magomedov, Makhachevs’ co-manager told ‘MMA Junkie’ what he thought of Hooker’s comments:

“We all know this is completely B.S. (Hooker) is a loser. He’s salty and just looking for attention, and that’s it.”

And now it’s time to hear from the lightweight champion himself. Islam Makhachev took to ‘Twitter’ addressing Hooker directly saying:

You must be held accountable for such accusations — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 16, 2023

“You must be held accountable for such accusations.”

Do you believe where there’s smoke, there’s fire? Do you think Makhachev is right is saying that Dan Hooker must be held accountable for the accusations he’s made?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!