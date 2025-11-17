Islam Makhachev receives interesting message from Michael Morales following UFC 322

Islam Makhachev has gotten a message from rising welterweight Michael Morales in the aftermath of UFC 322.

Both Makhachev and Morales were featured on the pay-per-view card this past Saturday. Makhachev headlined the Madison Square Garden show, dominating Jack Della Maddalena to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship. Earlier that night, Morales scored the biggest win of his pro MMA career by stopping Sean Brady in the opening frame.

During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, Makhachev was asked about Morales as a potential title contender. He said everyone thinks they can knock him out until it’s fight night. Makhachev also expressed his belief that no one can prepare for his grappling.

Morales responded on his Instagram account with a clear message for the newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion.

“Two, three years in Tijuana and you’ll learn how to knock someone out,” Morales wrote in Spanish.

It’s clear that Morales used Makhachev’s own words against him in the social media post. Makhachev is known to joke about sending fighters to Dagestan for a couple of years to learn wrestling.

During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, Morales was asked about Makhachev once again using his grappling to secure a title. The rising welterweight reminded reporters and fans that he’s been able to thwart capable grapplers.

“They’ve said this about me as well,” Morales said. “Every single time every fighter has said, ‘I’ll take him down. I’ll work him down on the ground. It’s going to happen.’ They say things that they are not able to do. The one thing as I said before, I’m going to continue to be focused. I’m going to be calm about this, continue to put and show the hard work that I put in, and that’s not going to happen.”

Time will tell if the UFC brass feel Morales should be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.