Ian Machado Garry disses Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 322 loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Ian Machado Garry wasted little time firing a shot at Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 322.

Maddalena put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake this past Saturday against Islam Makhachev. Many were expecting Makhachev, a former lightweight champion, to be in for a stern test. Instead, he dominated the bout with his grappling to win UFC gold in a second weight class.

After the fight, Garry hopped on his X account to trash Maddalena’s performance.

“Sending m&m’s and commiserations to you JDM one of the weakest title defences in ufc history. Your prep looked non existent.”

Prior to UFC 322, Maddalena was interviewed by Newsweek Sports. During the interview, Maddalena said he was anticipating Makhachev’s strength to carry over to the 170-pound division.

“Yeah, I am,” Maddalena said. “I’m expecting that. New division for him, but he’s probably cutting a lot of weight to get down to lightweight. I definitely feel like this will be probably better for him physically. I think he’ll be one of the stronger welterweights. I definitely expect him to be on the level of welterweights in terms of strength.”

Ultimately, “JDM” couldn’t find an answer for Makhachev’s grappling. The UFC 322 commentary team also noted that Maddalena appeared to be hurt, but he hasn’t addressed that theory as of now.

Garry is scheduled for his own bout against former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad on Nov. 22. The bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC Qatar. Headlining the card will be a pivotal lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker.

As for Makhachev, you can expect him to defend his title at welterweight in the future. The newly minted 170-pound titleholder told reporters during the UFC 322 post-fight press conference that there are some intriguing challengers at welterweight. Makhachev has called for a fight against Kamaru Usman, but he’s also aware of Michael Morales’ emphatic TKO win over Sean Brady.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ian Garry Jack Della Maddalena UFC

