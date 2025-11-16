Dana White won’t commit to Islam Makhachev’s next fight after UFC 322 blowout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins

Dana White isn’t sure who is next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 322.

Makhachev further etched his name in the MMA history books this past Saturday. He defeated Jack Della Maddalena inside Madison Square Garden in New York City to become the new UFC Welterweight Championship. Not only did Makhachev win a second UFC title, but he also swept the scorecards.

Speaking to media members during the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, White was non-committal on Makhachev’s next foe (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I don’t know yet. Obviously, the great thing that you just laid out is that we have a lot of options, and it depends on what he wants to do,” White said. “Does he want to stay at 170? Is he interested in 155? I don’t know any of those answers.”

White admitted that he thought Maddalena would make the fight far closer than what it was, but he thinks it’s a credit to Makhachev’s elite skills and fight IQ.

“The oddsmakers had (Della Maddalena) a big underdog, but I didn’t,” White said. “I thought that fight was going to be much, much tougher for Islam. Jack is a tough kid, gritty. He beat Belal (Muhammad), and Belal is a nightmare for a lot of people. I thought it was going to be a lot closer than it was. Hat is off to Islam for dominating him.”

Makhachev certainly isn’t short on options. His team has been pushing to face Kamaru Usman. Michael Morales recently made a case for the No. 1 contender spot at welterweight by starching Sean Brady. One can’t rule out UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria either.

For now, Makhachev will get to enjoy the fruits of his labor after becoming the new welterweight king. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next for Islam Makhachev in the coming months.

