“I don’t subscribe to the idea he looked bad in his last fights” – Chael Sonnen believes Tony Ferguson not declining ahead of Michael Chandler bout

Chael Sonnen doesn’t seem to believe that Tony Ferguson has lost a step ahead of his fight with Michael Chandler.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is currently on a three-fight losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’ has suffered recent defeats at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveria, and Beneil Dariush. It’s worth noting that all three of those bouts were very lopsided as well.

Despite those lopsided losses, Chael Sonnen doesn’t seem to believe that Tony Ferguson is declining. The former UFC title challenger spoke about the situation on his YouTube channel.

‘The Bad Guy’ opined that despite the losses, Ferguson’s best days aren’t behind him. He noted that while he’s lost, the big key factor has been that he’s faced wrestlers. While he’s not declined physically, he’s just had a few bad-style matchups.

Once again, ‘El Cucuy’ is facing a wrestler at UFC 274 in Michael Chandler, and Chael Sonnen believes that the former Bellator champion will too exploit Ferguson’s issues in wrestling.

“I do not believe Tony’s best days are behind him, and I don’t think Tony looked rusty in his last fight. I did not see a fighter that was underdriven or that had slowed down or that had lost his power, that had lost his timing. You can bet your ass Chandler’s not planning to come out and throw lefts and rights all night with Tony. He’s going to throw a left, follow with a right to get close to get to a double leg, to pick him up to put him down because that’s what he saw the last couple opponents do.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I do not subscribe to the idea that Tony Ferguson’s best days are behind him, I don’t even subscribe that Tony looked bad in his last fights. I acknowledge there was a commonality in those fights, which was one position. It was wrestling, which happens to be something that Michael Chandler is pretty good at.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments about Tony Ferguson?