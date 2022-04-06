Khamzat Chimaev criticizes Kamaru Usman’s win streak: “Who he beat, brother?”

By
Cole Shelton
-
Khamzat Chimaev, Leon Edwards, Dana White
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think highly of Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev is set to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and should he win, it seems likely he would get a title shot against Usman. It would be a fight many fans would like to see as it would be a very intriguing matchup but one that Chimaev is confident in.

“Brother, Usman is almost (retired), his knees don’t work, his back hurts, his arm hurts, operation everywhere,” Chimaev said to Daniel Cormier. “The guy is too old and too slow. He’s too slow, they want to like make money how they talk, they want to find a way and make money and go away from me, you know.”

Khamzat Chimaev

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Part of the reason why Chimaev is so confident against Usman is he doesn’t think the champ has a good win. He says he has four wins against two of the same guys and won the belt over an old Tyron Woodley.

“Who he beat, brother, he beat the same two guys four times. He beat Colby twice and he beat the other guy (Jorge Masvidal), twice,” Chimaev added. “Who he beat, brother? Tyron Woodley, he was out from the UFC after him, 10 guys beat him, and boxing, a YouTube vlogger beat that guy. You know like who he beat? I don’t know, I don’t understand, he didn’t beat and didn’t fight somebody like me.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev criticized Kamaru Usman’s wins, the champ does have better wins than the Swede. Usman has beaten four of the top seven opponents at welterweight while the only ranked opponent Chimaev has beaten was Li Jingliang. But, if he beats Gilbert Burns on Saturday at UFC 273 then he will have the chance to prove he is that much better than Usman.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev questioning Kamaru Usman’s win streak?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Daniel Cormier has high praise for Khamzat Chimaev but believes hanging out with Darren Till is a mistake
  2. Khamzat Chimaev says Israel Adesanya is a much easier fight compared to Kamaru Usman: “I’ll take his head off. Easy money for me!”
  3. Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to the welterweight division ahead of UFC 273: “If sombody stands in my way, I’m going to kill them”
  4. Khamzat Chimaev says Gilbert Burns is “too slow, too weak” for him, plans to prove he’s “the best ever” at UFC 273
  5. Khamzat Chimaev explains how Conor McGregor inspired him to pursue MMA