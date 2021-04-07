Holly Holm expresses interest in a UFC rematch with Miesha Tate

UFC star Holly Holm has confirmed that she would be interested in a rematch with Miesha Tate as the latter prepares to return to MMA.

Tate is set to get back into the Octagon for the first time in nearly five years when she meets Marion Reneau in July. The former champion is said to have signed a six-fight deal with the UFC as she gears up for the second chapter of her fighting career.

The main reason Holm will want a rematch against Tate is because of how she won her aforementioned title. At UFC 196, Tate choked Holm out in the fifth round of their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship fight to win the belt and end Holm’s run as champion.

During a recent interview, Holm made it clear that she would happily lock horns with Tate again.

“My plan is to compete for the belt, so if that fight ends up being on the way there, then absolutely,” Holm said Tuesday on an ESPN+ Q&A hosted by Laura Sanko. “I always like to avenge losses no matter what, so yes, I would like to do that, but I think sometimes you can get so fixated on one fight that you’re not focused on whatever is coming your way.”

“Whatever gets you to the belt, that’s my ultimate goal and it would be awesome if I could go through and do it all,” Holm said. “Avenge my loss (to Tate), then go to the belt.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

It may not be on the horizon just yet, but Holm vs Tate 2 is definitely a feasible possibility down the road.

