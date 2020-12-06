Pros react to scary KO slam to Matt Wiman at UFC Vegas 16

Check out how the pros reacted to the brutal slam KO suffered by Matt Wiman against Jordan Leavitt during Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 event.

The long-time UFC veteran Wiman and Contender Series product Leavitt opened up the main card during this weekend’s event and they put on a show for as long as the fight lasted. Just 22 seconds into the fight, Leavitt was able to slam Wiman down against the canvas and knock him out cold with an absolutely devastating knockout, one that UFC president Dana White said had a “weird sound” to it. It’s the kind of win that could make Leavitt a new star in the sport, and the kind of knockout that could push Wiman to retire.

Taking to social media after seeing the brutal slam, numerous UFC fighters offered their thoughts on seeing Wiman get brutally knocked out cold by Leavitt on Saturday night.

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum

That’s why MMA is the greatest sport in the world.

You never know what will happen. #UFCVegas16 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 6, 2020

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa

The Monkey King has arrived! What an impressive performance!!! Congrats @jojo_monkeyking!!!! #UFCVegas16 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 6, 2020

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling

Let’s go Jordan! Grappling game is wild! Anddd just as I type this the fight is over…WOW#UFCVegas16 #TheWeeklyScraps — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis

That’s a serious slam 😨 #UFCVegas16 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 6, 2020

UFC welterweight Niko Price

It was an incredible KO win for Leavitt, who earned a $50,000 bonus from UFC president Dana White for his brutal finish over Wiman. Leavitt looks to be a serious prospect at 155lbs moving forward in the division. As for Wiman, it was his third straight loss and this one was the most brutal of all of them. With the UFC saying they will be making 60 cuts to the roster in the next several weeks, Wiman could be among those released.

What was your initial reaction to seeing Matt Wiman getting knocked out cold by a slam?