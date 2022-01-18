Henry Cejudo shares the one way fighters end up getting paid by the UFC

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA), a former two-division title holder, who retired back in May 2020 after UFC 249, is looking at the possibility of a comeback.

In recent weeks he has been angling for another title fight but he wants a raise if he’s going to get back in the cage.

After Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his scheduled trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272, ‘Triple C’ quickly offered up his services to Dana White and company.

“Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.” – Cejudo tweeted.

Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio Cejudo also commented:

“I would be known as C4,” Cejudo said, when he mentioned his legacy if he won the featherweight title. “But you also have to compensate because I’m the person who’s going to sell the fight. I’m the person who is going to make it entertaining, you know? So yeah, I do want my cake and eat it too. I really do. But I also really do deserve it. If I don’t get it, guys, it’s OK. You guys want me to show you my trophy case once again? It’s OK. I got enough of it.”

Despite his campaign efforts, Dana White and company ultimately went with the Korean Zombie to replace Max Holloway against Alex Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo reacted to White’s decision on YouTube’s ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show‘ and shared the following advice for fellow fighters:

“Man, if I also give anybody advice. The thing that I would do with the UFC that’s the only way you’re getting paid. I would run out your contract dude. Do not be silly and extend your contract for anything. There are lots of options out there, Bellator, ONE FC. The trend is going to be to start your own promotions, keep all the money, keep all the cash, own your own pay-per-view, find some investors. Do it yourself. Use your platform for social media.”

A war of words has developed between Cejudo and the UFC President when it comes to opportunities and compensation.

During UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference, Dana White responded to Henry Cejudo’s “silly” antics.

“Yeah… So, I should’ve jumped over everybody and gave (the title shot) to him because all of a sudden last week he decided he isn’t retired? Come on man.” White said of Cejudo. “This is a f*cking silly conversation. Silly. If he wants to come back and try to win the title again in his weight class and then talk about moving up or doing something else (that’s one thing). But you don’t just f*cking pop up and start calling somebody names and think that you’re going to get a title shot in a different weight class. (Not) when you’ve been retired for what? Two and a half years?”

