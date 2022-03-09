Anthony Smith is not “pro vigilante” but condemns judge for refusing Cain Velasquez bail while accused molester walks free: “What kind of f**ked up world do we live in”

Anthony Smith doesn’t understand why Cain Velasquez is in jail but the person that allegedly molested one of the former UFC heavyweight champion relatives isn’t.

Although Smith says he likely would’ve done the same thing Velasquez did had it been his kids, he says this is a scenario where you can’t take the law into your own hands as he will now do time in jail for it.

“I mean, it’s one of these situations where you have to tip-toe around it a little bit, because I don’t want to be the person to say I’m pro vigilante,” Smith said on Michael Bisping’s podcast about Cain Velasquez. “I’m not all about people shouldn’t be taking the law into their own hands. I promise you if I was in those shoes, I would’ve done the exact thing, at least that is my feeling. People that do those kinds of things shouldn’t be allowed to live with the rest of us.

“There are robbers, thieves, and all these other kinds of crimes, you can come back from that stuff, you can get a second chance, you can change your life around (but that) you can’t come back from that s**t,” Anthony Smith continued. “As a father, I can’t imagine how helpless you would feel knowing you took your child to this place every day and that is where it happened. It’s got to be a helpless feeling and I feel so f*****g bad for Cain Velasquez and his family. I can’t even put it into words.”

Cain Velasquez was arrested for several charges including attempted murder with no bail while the other person was bailed out. For Anthony Smith, he says that just shows how messed up the justice system is, that the molester can walk free.

“What kind of f****d world do we live in where that guy is walking the streets and Cain Velasquez isn’t,” Smith said. “I’m not saying Cain needs to be free, I’m positive he went into that situation knowing I’m going to do this and I’m going to go to jail and I’m good with that.”

Do you agree with Anthony Smith about the Cain Velasquez situation?