Colby Covington trashes Dustin Poirier and his “Louisiana swamp trash” family: “Him and his little kid that he uses as a prop”

Colby Covington trashed Dustin Poirier and his “Louisiana swamp trash” family, saying “him and his little kid that he uses as a prop.”

Covington and Poirier were former teammates at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, but “Chaos” was forced to leave the gym last year due to rising tensions with several of his teammates, Poirier included. Speaking on a recent edition of Submission Radio, Covington continued to take shots at Poirier and his family. As far as Covington goes, Poirier is just acting nice for the cameras, and that he isn’t a nice guy in real life.

“That’s the only fight, guys. Him and his family, they’re Louisiana swamp trash. Him and his little Jezebel of a wife, him and his little kid that he uses as a prop like he’s a family man, the fake charity guy, which is a write-off for his business,” Covington said (via MMANews). “He doesn’t really donate that money for kids and people. He’s just using that as a tax write-off. He’s a fake nice guy on camera; he’s a piece of shit off camera. I’ve seen this guy. I know how he is. I’ve seen how he treats other people. He’s a piece of sh*t. He’s a dirtbag. I’m gonna expose him.”

These are certainly some major accusations from Covington towards his former teammate Poirier. From all accounts, we’ve heard absolutely nothing but good things about Poirier and his family over the years. However, Covington has been the one person who has continually gone after his former teammate and suggested that he isn’t the nice guy that he makes himself out to be. Both men have title fights coming up that they have to keep focused on, but perhaps we will eventually see Covington and Poirier meet in the Octagon.

