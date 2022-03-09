Henry Cejudo calls for Max Holloway fight after missing out on Alexander Volkanovski matchup: “I know I can beat him”

After missing out on a fight with Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo has a new target in Max Holloway.

‘Triple C’ has been out of the cage since May 2020. He retired following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in another defense of his bantamweight crown. However, shortly following his abrupt retirement, the former two-weight champion began discussing a return.

Most recently, he tried to get a short-notice fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. The UFC featherweight champion’s opponent Max Holloway pulled out of the headlining bout. Instead of going with Cejudo, the UFC instead slotted in Chan Sung Jung.

After missing out on that title fight, the former champion still wants to come back and fight at 145-pounds. Instead of fighting Volkanovski, Cejudo is now keen on fighting Max Holloway. He discussed fighting ‘Blessed’ in an interview with The Underground and said that’s the only other bout he wants.

“One of the fights that come to mind if I come back is Max Holloway. If you won’t give me Alexander the average, give me Holloway. Okay, if they want me to fight somebody to get into that title fight, give me Holloway. I know I can beat him, and then I’ll get Alexander the average. I’m curious to see what Holloway would say about the fight, I respect him, but I also know he’s really beatable. But, I know he’s really dangerous too, that’s why I like him.”

Cejudo continued, “I do believe Max Holloway would take me seriously, and he’d be more willing to fight me than Alexander Volkanovski would. That’s the route I would wanna go… Give me a Holloway, or a Volkanovski.”

