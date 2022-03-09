Islam Makhachev rips Conor McGregor amid talks of the Irishman getting a title shot: “He’s never gonna be champion”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Conor McGregor deserves a title shot but if he gets it, he doesn’t see it going well for him.

After Makhachev reportedly turned down a fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272, Dana White said he would rebook the fight against Beneil Dariush. With that, many thought it opened up the door for McGregor to get a title shot which Islam doesn’t see happening, but if it does, he doesn’t think it ends well for the Irishman.

“I think this is fake, for the fans that make some interesting, but I think this fake. It’s gonna be hard for him to make 155 because he drunk all days, and lot of people are gonna smash him in this situation,” Makhachev said to ESPN. “He just gonna fight vs. Nate Diaz or some old people for make some money, and that’s it. He’s never gonna be champion. He’s never gonna be compete this level.”

McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak and is just 1-3 in his last four. His lone win in that time came over veteran Donald Cerrone. That is why Makhachev believes the Irishman is not a championship-level fighter but would be open to fighting him down the line to prove that.

“Let’s go. Let’s do it. Why not? He’s just playing games. He’s never gonna take this fight. He’s playing a little bit of a game and because he knows,” Makhachev. “It’s gonna be a long night for him (like) what Khabib did with him because he’s not the same now. When he fought Khabib, he was in good shape, not drunk too much, but now he has to retire. This guy has money, everything, but if he wants to come back, let’s do it. I will be happy to smash him.”

Currently, Conor McGregor is rehabbing his leg. However, he hinted two weeks that he would be getting a title shot. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked.

